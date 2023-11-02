How is a humanitarian pause different than a cease-fire?

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden has called for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war but so far, the White House has stopped short of supporting a cease-fire.

Although the two terms may sound similar, there are important differences between them.

What is a humanitarian pause?

According to the United Nations, a “humanitarian pause” is a “temporary

cessation of hostilities” purely for humanitarian purposes like providing food and medical aid.

A pause typically pertains to a specific geographic area where humanitarian activities are carried out and lasts for a defined period of time.

The White House has described it as a temporary, “localized” break in fighting that would allow civilians to receive aid and enable foreign nationals to get out of Gaza.

Michael Herzog, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, told NewsNation on Wednesday that Israel doesn’t need urging from the White House and said there are no limitations on humanitarian aid so long as Hamas doesn’t touch it.

But humanitarian workers in Gaza have said they’re still not getting the supplies they need to support civilians.

Meanwhile, at least 79 Americans have gotten out of Gaza so far, but U.S. officials are still trying to evacuate another 400 people with their families.

The Biden Administration has argued a pause in military operations would allow for Israeli hostages to be released safely.

What is a cease-fire?

A cease-fire is a suspension of fighting, typically as part of a political process. It’s intended to be long-term and often covers the entire geographic area of the conflict, per the United Nations.

The goal of a cease-fire is to allow the sides to talk with each other with the chance of reaching a permanent deal.

So far, the White House has not called for a cease-fire, despite pressure from some Democratic lawmakers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a cease-fire arguing it would strengthen Hamas.

“Just as the United States would not agree to a cease-fire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of Oct. 7,” Netanyahu said Monday, according to the New York Times.

Some of those whose family members are being held hostage in Gaza also oppose a ceasefire. One relative told NewsNation on Thursday such an action would only benefit Hamas.