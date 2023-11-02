Rafah crossing accepts foreign nationals, injured Palestinians into Egypt

  • Americans will be accepted at Egypt's Rafah crossing
  • Egypt has made it clear it will not accept Palestinian refugees
  • Hamas' goal is the annihilation of Israel; Israel won't agree to cease-fire

Updated:

TEL AVIV, Israel (NewsNation) — For the second straight day, foreign nationals and injured Palestinians flooded the Rafah crossing at Gaza’s southern border with Egypt.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that includes Americans, and this is their first opportunity to escape Israel’s intense aerial assault since the war began.

President Joe Biden praised the start of evacuations Wednesday at an event in Minnesota. He also called on Israel to begin humanitarian pauses to clear the way for other evacuations and to allow foreign aid to reach Palestinians.

Ambulances were staged outside the Rafah crossing to try and get people who were injured out as well as people queuing up, waiting to leave. It’s possible that this is going to continue for days on end as it’s a slow, methodical process.

Egypt has made it clear it does not want refugees in the country. Agents will fastidiously make sure that nobody is getting out of Gaza who is not a foreign national or is not injured.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make another trip to Israel following a meeting with the Saudi Defense Minister on Wednesday at the Pentagon.

The State Department said Blinken plans to ask Israel and its neighbors to consider what Gaza and its government will look like after the conflict.

Meanwhile, humanitarian workers in Gaza said they’re still not getting the supplies they need. One cancer hospital said it’s shut down due to not having enough fuel. Doctors without Borders said the situation continues to get worse. Some doctors have even had to perform surgeries in corridors.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed it conducted an operation in the Juhbahleeya part of the Gaza Strip, where they said Hamas had another stronghold.

Just like the first strike NewsNation reported on, damage and rubble have been left behind. A firm, verifiable casualty number is still not coming out of the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Hamas has shown no signs of relenting.

A recent interview with a Hamas leader has gone viral. The leader made it clear that Hamas’ end goal is the annihilation of Israel.

This is why Israeli leaders continue to affirm a ceasefire will not be an option.

  • Palestinians carry a wounded girl after being rescued from under the rubble of buildings that were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)
  • An Israeli army flare is seen over the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Israeli army tanks move towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel Wednesday, Nov.1, 2023. Israeli ground forces have been operating in Gaza in recent days as Israel presses ahead with its war against Hamas militants. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Israeli armored personnel carriers and tanks move towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel Wednesday, Nov.1, 2023. Israeli ground forces have been operating in Gaza in recent days as Israel presses ahead with its war against Hamas militants. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • A man sits on the rubble as others wander among debris of buildings that were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)
  • Israeli soldiers carry the flag-draped casket of Staff Sgt. Lavi Lipshitz during his funeral in the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Lipshitz was killed during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Israeli ground forces have been operating in Gaza in recent days as Israel presses ahead with its war against Hamas militants. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
  • Palestinians arrive at Rafah, the border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
  • Palestinians and foreign aid workers wait to cross into Egypt at Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
  • Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
  • Residents gather outside a neighbourhood’s bomb shelter in Ashkelon, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Israel at War

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation