Rafah crossing accepts foreign nationals, injured Palestinians into Egypt

TEL AVIV, Israel (NewsNation) — For the second straight day, foreign nationals and injured Palestinians flooded the Rafah crossing at Gaza’s southern border with Egypt.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that includes Americans, and this is their first opportunity to escape Israel’s intense aerial assault since the war began.

President Joe Biden praised the start of evacuations Wednesday at an event in Minnesota. He also called on Israel to begin humanitarian pauses to clear the way for other evacuations and to allow foreign aid to reach Palestinians.

Ambulances were staged outside the Rafah crossing to try and get people who were injured out as well as people queuing up, waiting to leave. It’s possible that this is going to continue for days on end as it’s a slow, methodical process.

Egypt has made it clear it does not want refugees in the country. Agents will fastidiously make sure that nobody is getting out of Gaza who is not a foreign national or is not injured.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make another trip to Israel following a meeting with the Saudi Defense Minister on Wednesday at the Pentagon.

The State Department said Blinken plans to ask Israel and its neighbors to consider what Gaza and its government will look like after the conflict.

Meanwhile, humanitarian workers in Gaza said they’re still not getting the supplies they need. One cancer hospital said it’s shut down due to not having enough fuel. Doctors without Borders said the situation continues to get worse. Some doctors have even had to perform surgeries in corridors.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed it conducted an operation in the Juhbahleeya part of the Gaza Strip, where they said Hamas had another stronghold.

Just like the first strike NewsNation reported on, damage and rubble have been left behind. A firm, verifiable casualty number is still not coming out of the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Hamas has shown no signs of relenting.

A recent interview with a Hamas leader has gone viral. The leader made it clear that Hamas’ end goal is the annihilation of Israel.

This is why Israeli leaders continue to affirm a ceasefire will not be an option.