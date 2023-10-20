‘Miracle in our times’: Rabbi of freed US hostages on their return

EVANSTON, Ill. (NewsNation) — The release of two Illinois hostages by Hamas is a “miracle in our times,” according to their rabbi.

Rabbi Dov Hillel Klein, executive director of Chabad of Evanston, told “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” on Friday his community was elated to learn Judith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie Raanan had been released.

Hamas took the Raanan women hostage during its Oct. 7 incursion into Israel.

Klein believes Judith and Natalie will “inspire us eventually.”

“They’ve seen miracles … how they made it through. Even though there’s an unbelievable amount of darkness in this world, and we experienced that two weeks ago, there’s also a lot of light,” Klein said.

A Hamas spokesperson said Friday it released the two for “humanitarian reasons” in an agreement with the Qatari government. They were in the kibbutz of Nahal Oz, near Gaza, when Hamas and other militants stormed into southern Israeli towns.

NewsNation’s Sean Noone contributed to this report.