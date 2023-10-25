Families of Gaza hostages visit Capitol Hill

(NewsNation) — Family members of people kidnapped by Hamas visited Capitol Hill to speak to lawmakers about their plight.

Mark Absker’s relatives lived among the kibbutzim that Hamas attacked. His sister-in-law was able to escape with several children.

“She … managed to use the moment, take her baby and the girl and run away,” he said.

But his 12-year-old nephew and brother-in-law are missing, and they are believed to be held hostage in Gaza.

Most of the relatives have few details about the condition of their family members, but they hope that by speaking to lawmakers, they can spread awareness about their plight.

