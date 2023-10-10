Families of US citizens missing in Israel plead with Biden for help

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea, killing dozens and stunning the country. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

(NewsNation) — Families of American citizens missing in Israel pleaded with the governments of Israel and the U.S. to locate their loved ones and bring them home.

Family members also asked for meetings with State Department officials, saying the U.S. government had not reached out to them regarding efforts to help Americans being held hostage.

Nahar Neta’s mother, 66-year-old Adrienne Neta, was taken by Hamas fighters from a bomb shelter in her Be’eri while on the phone with her son. Neta called on the government of Israel to remember its responsibility to rescue hostages.

Neta also made a plea directly to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, noting the U.S. has responsibility for all of its citizens.

“They’re responsible for bringing the U.S. citizens back home safe and sound,” Neta said. “We expect nothing less from the U.S. administration. “

Ruby Chen also pleaded with Biden administration to step up as he spoke of his son Itay Chen, an Israeli Defense Forces soldier who is believed to have been taken prisoner. Chen urged Biden not to take a back seat in the conflict.

“The U.S. has a lot of resources. It is able to do many things that are different than what the Israeli government can do,” Chen said.

Jonathan Dekel-Chen framed the nature of the conflict as good vs. evil, speaking of his son, Sagui Dekel-Chen who was taken from the kibbutz the family lived on. Of the 400 members of the kibbutz, Dekel-Chen said only 160 are accounted for, with the rest killed or missing and presumed to be hostages.

“I appeal to the U.S. government, to Congress, to do what they can on the side of good here,” he said.

In a statement to NewsNation, the Pentagon said the U.S. has offered support to Israel regarding hostage rescue.

“The Secretary offered hostage rescue support to Minister Gallant on the phone this weekend and directed his JSOC team to lean forward with planning and intel support to IDF. We have CENTCOM/SOCOM/JSOC offering support to Israel on hostage rescue planning/intel support. This offer is with Israel taking the lead and this isn’t boots on the ground,” a military official said.

At least 11 Americans were killed in the violence, while the U.S. government has confirmed others are missing and likely among those being held hostage by Hamas. The violence began on Saturday when Hamas militants stormed communities near the border of the Gaza Strip.

Israel declared war on Hamas in response, urging civilians to evacuate and launching air strikes on Gaza. The country is also calling up reservists, which could be a sign of a potential ground incursion. Hamas has threatened to kill one civilian hostage each time Israel targets a civilian area without warning.