LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the war rages on in the Middle East, 66 days later about 137 Israeli hostages are reportedly still held by Hamas in Gaza with the last hostage exchange at the end of November during a temporary truce. The family members of the remaining hostages shared their stories at Temple Beth Sholom Monday night.

The event was a partnership between Jewish Nevada and the Bring Them Home Now campaign.

Photos of kidnapped Israeli hostages from different backgrounds, ages and genders filled the temple. One of them is Ely David’s younger brother, 22-year-old Evyatar David, who was taken from the Nova Music Festival near the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7.

“Thousands were there to celebrate, that is the only crime they committed,” Ely said. “And the punishment they got is hundreds killed and dozens abducted.”

He said Evyatar texted his family after the rockets started at 6:30 a.m., “They are blowing up the party.” Several hours later, the family received a Hamas propaganda video.

“I saw five young men, tied up by their hands. Some were tied up by their legs,” Ely described. “They were in a dark room inside the Gaza Strip. They were all terrified. One of them was my brother.” His relief at seeing his younger brother alive soon gave way to fury.

Of the four friends who went to the festival, two were killed and two were kidnapped.

“We know from the hostages that came back that they are being held in horrible conditions, mentally and physically abused,” Ely said.

Ely and his family do not know exactly where Evyatar is being held or what his condition is. But with conviction, Ely knows in his heart that his brother, who loves music and culture and people, is alive.

Ely shared Evyatar’s story with the crowd at Temple Beth Sholom in an effort to amplify his brother’s and other voices. Jewish Nevada and Bring Them Home Now share the goal.

“Bringing awareness that there are still 137 hostages being held by Hamas and we want to make sure the world does not forget,” Stefanie Tuzman, Jewish Nevada’s president and CEO said.

The Bring Them Home Now campaign accepts donations for messaging and advocacy and Jewish Nevada has an emergency fund that goes directly to the needs in Israel.