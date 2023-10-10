Fears grow in Israel over potential fighting along northern border

(NewsNation) — Tensions are high in Israel amid fears the war against the Hamas could expand to include fighting along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon as citizens continue to face missile strikes.

On the ground in Tel Aviv, NewsNation’s Robert Sherman reported hearing air raid sirens on multiple occasions, with emotions running high in the air raid shelter.

“Enough is enough,” one man told NewsNation. “This is the last time we’re going to have to do this because we will wipe them out.”

The Israeli Air Force has reported hitting 200 targets overnight, with the Gaza Border retaken and under Israeli control, and Israeli Defense Forces said no more militants have crossed into Israel in the previous 24 hours. The IDF also reported finding the bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters.

United Nations officials said Israeli missile strikes have hit schools and apartment buildings, causing civilian deaths, with Palestinian authorities confirming more than 700 people killed. At least 187,000 people are displaced.

Israel’s defense minister said the country is prepared for a total siege of Gaza, which would include cutting off power, water and stopping the flow of food and fuel into the Gaza Strip, which houses more than two million people.

International organizations have expressed concerns for civilians in the area, calling for humanitarian corridors to allow aid groups to enter and provide supplies.

Iran continues to deny involvement in the attack and the U.S. has not officially confirmed or denied the country’s involvement. However, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said they “kiss the hands of those who planned the attack.” Iran has long provided support to Hamas, as well as Hezbollah in Lebanon, on Israel’s northern border.

Three members of Hezbollah were killed by Israeli shelling, leading to fears that the war could expand to another front on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad has also taken responsibility for four attackers who were pushed back and killed by the IDF as they attempted to enter the country.

Fifteen missiles have been launched from Lebanese territory, increasing fears of potential fighting along the border. Israel’s Iron Dome defense system has handled many of the missiles, but some have made it through.

The situation has left Israelis on the ground tense, expecting retaliation for Israeli strikes but unsure of which direction they might come from.