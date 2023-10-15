Florida church group recounts narrowly escaping Israel

(NewsNation) — A group of 53 churchgoers from Florida made it back to the United States after narrowly escaping the conflict in Israel when the attacks from Hamas began.

“Then we hear the air raid sirens, and then we go hunker down into a bomb shelter. And so these are things they don’t necessarily teach you in seminary,” said Alan Brumback, lead pastor of First Baptist Church Naples.

Brumback said four U.S. Congressmen and friends from around the world reached out to assist in booking travel for the group to leave Israel.

“We’re getting report after report that no, this isn’t just a few missiles, this is 5,000 missiles. And then there’s gliders and people crossing the border and the Iron Dome is not doing what it normally does,” Brumback said.

The group arrived safely in Miami late last week after facing extensive delays and heightened security at the airport. Despite the challenges, there was a profound sense of relief, albeit, accompanied by surreal emotions.

“It was terrible, the airport, it took almost four and a half, five hours just to check our luggage in because of security and everything was just at a 10 level. And we just continued trusting God, got through security, got on our plane and went home. And there was just a sense of relief. But it was a very surreal moment,” Brumback said.

First Baptist Church Naples, which partners with churches worldwide, now feels inspired to have volunteers ready to head to the front lines once the opportunity for safe humanitarian relief emerges.

However, as they plan for the future, destruction continues unabated in the region they left, with thousands having lost their lives on both sides of the conflict.

Father Joaquin Paniello, a Catholic priest based in Jerusalem, conveyed the somber reality faced by those in the region. His faith community has been praying fervently for peace and an end to the violence, seeking ways to show solidarity with those who are suffering.

“To understand that they are suffering and trying to be close and trying to make them feel that we care for them, that we pray for them in one way or another,” said Paniello.

Paniello has observed that many Israelis have been called to join the army, while others are staying indoors, fearing for their safety if they venture outside. He said that despite the adversity, people are doing their best to help one another, distributing food and finding shelter. Yet, he remains concerned about what the future holds, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive solution to the ongoing conflict.

“This is a serious problem that has to be solved. And it’s not enough to work to destroy one part. Because there will be another organization that will build on the anger or on the lack of hope of all the 2 million people that are there,” Paniello said.

With over 1,300 Israelis and another 1,100 Palestinians tragically losing their lives, families living near the Israel-Gaza border are constantly contending with threats to their homes and lives.

For the millions trapped within the war zone and countless more around the world, hope persists even as the calls for peace are drowned out by the sounds of war.