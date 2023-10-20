Florida lawmakers to impose additional sanctions against Iran

(NewsNation) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to call a special session on Israel in the coming week to address the crisis overseas and to impose additional sanctions against Iran.

Jeremy Redfern, the press secretary for DeSantis, told NewsNation the special session will bring “the strongest sanctions against Iran by any state in the nation.”

“The details, including the date and scope, are being worked out between legislative leadership and our office,” Redfern said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the legislature to show Florida’s continued support for Israel.”

DeSantis supports bringing lawmakers back to the Capitol to address the issues rather than wait for the January start of the annual session.

“Following the horrific atrocities committed by Iranian-backed terrorist group Hamas against Israel, I am calling on the Florida Legislature to act swiftly to ensure our state does not send a penny to the Iranian terror state,” DeSantis said in a news release.

House and Senate leaders announced the special session will also express support for Israel and provide additional security to protect Jewish institutions in Florida.

The session will also take up issues such as hurricane relief, property insurance and providing more money for special needs students.

The four-day session will begin Nov. 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.