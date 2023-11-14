Former Biden, Obama officials sign letter backing Israel policy

A “We Stand With Israel” sign held during a “March for Israel” rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. President Biden said he’s optimistic the remaining hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 assault on Israel will be released, telling reporters I believe it’s going to happen. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Former top aides to Presidents Biden and Obama signed a public letter backing President Joe Biden for his support of Israel in its war against Hamas.

“We are writing to express our deep appreciation for your moral clarity, courageous leadership, and staunch support of Israel, one of our nation’s strongest allies,” the letter said.

Among the 127 signatories include former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl and three current members of Congress.

While pressure is increasing for Biden to call for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, the letter’s signers say that a “ceasefire is not possible at this time,” yet they do encourage “humanitarian pauses.”

The letter added, “We support your request for an unprecedented $14.3 billion in U.S. security assistance to Israel, and hope Congress approves this funding to ensure the continuation of essential and life-saving military aid bolstering Israel’s security and right to self-defense.”

The on-the-record statement of support comes amid a series of open letters of dissent from high-level U.S. government officials — many of which were sent anonymously due to fear of retribution — protesting Biden’s policies on Israel.

The latest letter, obtained first by The New York Times on Tuesday, reveals more than 500 individuals representing 40 government agencies demanding the president to seek an immediate cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“We call on President Biden to urgently demand a cease-fire; and to call for de-escalation of the current conflict by securing the immediate release of the Israeli hostages and arbitrarily detained Palestinians; the restoration of water, fuel, electricity and other basic services; and the passage of adequate humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip,” the letter reads.

Biden said Thursday that there was “no possibility” of a cease-fire, but is urging the Israeli government to agree to brief cessations of military operations in Gaza to help secure the release of hostages and for humanitarian aid to be distributed.