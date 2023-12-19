Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Debates
Watch the full GOP debate
Voter Guide
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Space
Missing
Your Money
Weather
Climate
Top Stories
Clarksville school becomes disaster-relief refuge
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Storm moving up East Coast after drenching FL, SC
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
NOAA: Almost 100% chance 2023 will be hottest year ever
Video Icon
Video
Florida, East Coast brace for stormy days ahead
Video Icon
Video
LIST: Resources for those impacted by Tennessee tornado
Video Icon
Video
House collapses with Clarksville family inside
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Podcasts
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Gaza hospital chief claims to be Hamas leader in interrogation
Director of Gaza hospital claims he's a Hamas commander
Admission came in video released by Israeli intelligence agency
Son of Hamas co-founder: 'Not the first doctor' hired by Hamas
Tyler Wornell
Updated:
Dec 19, 2023 / 10:01 PM CST
Trending on NewsNation
Mark Zuckerberg building bunker in Hawaii: Report
Video Icon
Video
Dr. Drew: Matthew Perry autopsy shows ‘bizarre’ drug combinations
Video Icon
Video
What are Joro spiders? The invasive species spreading in the US
Would you pay for Tinder’s $500 subscription?
Video Icon
Video
Man finds rare baseball cards in deceased father's home
Supreme Court ‘likely’ to take up Trump ballot case: Law professor
Video Icon
Video