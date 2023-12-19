Gaza hospital chief claims to be Hamas leader in interrogation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ja Morant capped a stirring, 34-point season debut with a spinning dribble in the lane to set up a game-winning floater as time expired in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 115-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. The Grizzlies, who entered on a five-game skid and were 6-19 during Morant’s […]