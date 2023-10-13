Georgia to buy $10M in Israel bonds to support defense efforts

FILE – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address on the House floor of the state Capitol on Jan. 25, 2023 in Atlanta. The Republican Kemp signed a law on Friday, May 5, creating a commission that can discipline and remove elected prosecutors, saying the measure will curb “far-left prosecutors” who are “making our communities less safe.” (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File)

(NewsNation) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered the state treasurer to buy $10 million in bonds from Israel in a show of support for its defense efforts against Hamas after the terrorist group launched a sneak attack.

Kemp’s office said $10 million was the highest available on the market and it brings Georgia’s total investment in Israel bonds to $25 million, The Georgia Virtue reports. In all, Georgia has purchased $50 million in Israel bonds since Kemp took office, with half of the bonds now matured.

“Israel is one of Georgia’s strongest allies and greatest friends, and our support for its people as they endure horrific attacks from terrorists is unwavering,” Kemp said. “Purchasing these bonds is just the latest expression of that support.”

On Oct. 7, Kemp ordered that the U.S. and the State of Georgia flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday.

In May, Kemp led a state delegation on an economic development trip to Israel where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and spoke with corporate and civic leaders.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that 1,799 people have been killed in the territory, including more than 580 under the age of 18 and 351 women. Hamas’ assault last Saturday killed more than 1,300 people in Israel, including 247 soldiers. Israel says roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were killed inside Israel, and that hundreds of the dead in Gaza are Hamas members.