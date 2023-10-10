Goals of Hamas, Nazis appear to be the same: Vittert

(NewsNation) — After the Holocaust, the world said “never again.” But now, it’s happening again.

Videos coming out of Israel show the worst of humanity and will make any decent human being uncomfortable, and might even make viewers sick to their stomach. But that’s the point. People need to see them.

Some of the images showing Hamas hunting down Jews, rounding them up and killing them, are eerily similar to the images of Nazis doing the same thing. It’s difficult to say and to show and to look at, but we should and we will.

A reporter from Israel’s I24News described what soldiers found Tuesday in one Jewish community near Gaza: “Babies, their heads cut off. That’s what they said. Gunned down families, completely gunned down in their beds.”

That was Tuesday.

Here’s a Holocaust survivor explaining what the Nazis did: “I pushed myself to the big door from the barrack. Luckily, there was little people. I will never forget this my entire life. I looked out and I saw the row of the women where they were going into the gas chamber, and I saw my mom holding … another lady from my hometown.”

The video above shows, on the left side of the screen, pictures of Hamas gunmen slaughtering Jewish families, and on the right side of the screen are Nazis doing the very same thing. If one wasn’t in black and white, it would be very difficult to tell the difference.

Yet in cities across the U.S. over the weekend and across the world as well, pro-Hamas demonstrators took to the street to celebrate the slaughter. Their signs say “From the Dead to the Med, Palestine will be free.” That means the extermination of Jews and the elimination of the state of Israel.

But far too many Americans want to have it both ways. Even President Joe Biden can’t call it what it is. Tuesday, he played both sides.

“There’s no place for hate in America, not against Jews, not against Muslims, not against anybody,” the president said.

There is the both sides of the argument from the president. Perhaps Mr. Biden hasn’t seen the video. People in the American streets are celebrating the slaughter of Jews. There are not people in our streets celebrating the slaughter of Muslims.

What happened Saturday is the exact same thing as what happened during the Holocaust. And the general in charge of Israel’s Southern Command reportedly said the same thing Dwight Eisenhower said when he liberated the concentration camps. He said bring in the journalists, so the world can see, to bear witness.

Nic Robertson of CNN said: “There were so many murdered members of this kibbutz — Men, women and children, hands bound, shot, executed, heads cut.”

Of course, like the Holocaust, many will deny what happened and CNN evidently has no problem giving them airtime.

A Palestinian activist on CNN said: “Hamas (…) attacked military establishments, many military installations and most of the people they have arrested and taken as war prisoners were military people. I do not accept attacking any civilian.”

Either your reporters are spreading fake news or you are giving a voice to people celebrating and excusing the biggest one day slaughter of Jewish people since the Holocaust. Which one is it, CNN? Think about it.

And frankly, there are no two sides to those who celebrate the slaughter on the streets of America. Although MSNBC and CNN both would have you think there is.

“The rhetoric that has come out from Israeli politicians towards the Palestinians in the West Bank over the past several months has been vile,” one guest on MSNBC said.

To be fair, the Nazis also said they were fighting for the German people, just like Hamas says they are fighting for the Palestinian people. Their stated goals of exterminating the Jewish population are the same.

“After the Holocaust, the world said “never again.” It’s happening again. The same whataboutism, both sidesism, antisemitism that allowed the Holocaust to happen is happening right here in America. Those that preach tolerance and equity and diversity are not only silent, they often support the terrorists.

For example, 31 groups at Harvard University put out a statement “holding the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all the unfolding violence.”

Imagine if a student, much less a group, much less 31 student groups, during the Black Lives Matter riots put out a statement holding George Floyd responsible for his own death. They would all be frog-marched off campus.

Harvard has done nothing to address the groups celebrating the slaughter of women and children. Harvard is not alone. There’s a number of universities like that.

Speaking of Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter Chicago stands with Palestine. They tweeted their stance out with a graphic of a paraglider. I have to remind you, Hamas used paragliders to attack the music festival and slaughter 260 Israelis. At times, Nazi death squads were less efficient.

You can imagine Nazis saying “Heil Hitler” when they shot the last Jew in line. Of course, Israel is a far, far away place. But in America right now, thousands are celebrating the slaughter of Jews in Israel.

I’m old enough to remember a lot of folks saying that silence is violence. Well, we have seen violence, real violence, and now we have seen the celebration of violence. Now, those same people are awfully silent about both.

