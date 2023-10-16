‘God is close to the brokenhearted’: Israeli woman on life at war

(NewsNation) — Liran Yael Siegal grew up in Israel and now uses social media to share what living amid the war with Hamas is like.

“This is the worst war we’ve ever encountered. And this would be our equivalent of 9/11 to the States. So we’ve been helping and assisting the Israeli IDF with equipment that they need,” she said. “It’s a really critical time during the war to step in. And a lot of Israeli communities are doing that at this time.”

Siegal joined “NewsNation Live” to share the latest from the ground, saying, “Even though Gaza is being bombed, Gaza is still bombing us with their rockets.”

“There’s been 6,000 rockets thrown into Israel. And it’s nonstop; my phone goes off all the time with these red alerts showing me how many rockets are coming into Israel. So yes, even though both sides are fighting, we have to continue being on guard,” Siegal said.

Despite the persisting threat, Siegal says her faith brings her peace.

“I truly credit my faith in being the pivotal and the center point of where I’m getting my peace from. I believe that during this war, God has helped me and helped several Israelis,” Siegal said. “God is close to the brokenhearted, and He comforts us in times of need. And that’s truly what I’ve been feeling is a supernatural sense of his peace.”