GOP Rep. Max Miller to Biden admin: Let Israel do what it needs to

Israelis take cover from the incoming rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

(NewsNation) — U.S. Rep Max Miller said Tuesday he wants to see the Biden administration get out of Israel’s way and let the country “do what it needs to do best” as the war continues.

“I believe that they need to do whatever they need to do in order to keep every Israeli safe,” Miller, one of two Jewish House Republicans, told reporters.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Palestinian militant group attacked from Gaza on Saturday.

As of Wednesday morning, the Associated Press was reporting at least 2,200 lives being taken on both sides — and violence is expected to escalate.

Miller, of Ohio, called Hamas’ weekend attack “absolutely horrific.”

“Israel is a place, it is a functioning democracy,” Miller said. “These savages not only killed Jewish people — they killed Christian people, they killed Hindu people and everyone underneath the sun.”

Now, Miller is calling on not only the Biden administration but also Democrats and Republicans in Congress to go after U.S. allies such as Qatar and have them “extradite these Hamas terrorists.”

“We know that they are there,” Miller said. “I would like to see that happen in a very forceful way.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.