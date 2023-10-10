GOP senators urge Biden to freeze $6B transfer in Iranian funds

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) listens during a press conference on border security at the U.S. Capitol Building on September 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans held the news conference to speak about the southern border and the need for more money for its security to be included in upcoming government funding legislation. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Twenty Senate Republicans are calling for the Biden administration to refreeze assets that were released in exchange for the return of five American prisoners, a request that comes after Hamas’ attacks on Israel over the weekend.

In a letter dated Oct. 9, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and 19 other Republican colleagues called on Biden to rescind the flow of $6 billion into Iran, even though the funds are only supposed to be used for humanitarian purposes.

Officials with the Biden administration argue the $6 billion isn’t taxpayer money. The money had been frozen in South Korean banks since 2019 after then-President Donald Trump banned Iranian oil exports.

Still, critics argue Iran may be more inclined to spend its money to further its interests in the world if it knows it can lean on that $6 billion for humanitarian causes within its borders.

“Your administration claims these funds are only available for humanitarian use, but money is fungible, and there is significant risk they could be used to further efforts by Iran or Hamas against Israel,” the senators wrote.

They added: “Moreover, allowing $6 billion to flow into Iran’s economy, even if the purpose is for humanitarian aid, allows the Iranian regime to reallocate even more funds to supporting terrorism.”

The group argues conducting oversight over the use of the unfrozen assets “is not enough” due to “the oversight mechanism is crippled by your reported decision to pull the longstanding Treasury attaché from Qatar.”

They urge the United States Department of State to rescind waivers allowing Iranian funds to move through accessible bank accounts in Qatar.

Leadership in Hamas and Hezbollah, both considered terrorist organizations by the United States, said Iran security officials helped plan the attack in Israel, per the Wall Street Journal.

“At this moment, we don’t have anything that shows us Iran is directly involved in this attack, but that’s something we’re looking at very carefully,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.