Graham: US should threaten Iran’s oil industry if conflict escalates

(NewsNation) — Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the U.S. should threaten to put Iran “out of business” if the conflict with Israel escalates after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack over the weekend.

“If hostages start getting killed, if Hezbollah in the north attacks Israel in strength, we should tell the Ayatollah we will destroy your oil refineries and your oil infrastructure,” Graham told NewsNation’s “The Hill” Monday.

Hamas, who’s received support from Iran over the years, has threatened to execute the prisoners taken from Israel for every strike the country launches against Gaza. Those hostages include some 130 soldiers and civilians.

When asked whether Hamas killing hostages should be a red line for President Joe Biden, Graham blasted the administration’s posture towards Iran, calling it “naïve as hell” and accused it of trying to “bribe (Iran) into being better citizens.”

“They want to kill all of the Jews and come after us,” he said, adding that it’s “long past time to hold this regime accountable.”

A Wall Street Journal report claimed Iran coordinated the recent attack. but U.S. officials haven’t confirmed the report.

“Without money coming from Iran and weapons coming from the Iranians, Hamas would be nothing. Hezbollah would be nothing,” Graham said. “If I were the Biden administration I would communicate to the Iranians: any escalation at all, we’re coming after you.”

