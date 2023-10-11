Groups facing backlash over pro-Palestinian rallies

(NewsNation) — Some activist groups and higher education institutions are facing backlash for voicing support for Palestinian causes amid the war in Israel.

A Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter (BLM) has been criticized for a social media post in the wake of the Hamas attacks that depicted a parachuter with a flag of Palestine. The post has since been taken down.

A group of students at Harvard published a letter in which the writers held the “Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.” The university took several days to address it.

On Tuesday, about 1,200 participants gathered in Dearborn, Michigan, displaying “Free Palestine” flags and demanding Israel end its occupation. Speakers at the event told local media that they are not antisemitic but instead protesting Israel’s foreign policy.

Violence in the West Bank continued to flare Wednesday, with Palestinian health officials reporting that 29 Palestinians had been killed in the Israeli-occupied territory since the start of the Hamas invasion.

According to Palestinian health officials, at least six Palestinians were killed Wednesday, including three in an attack by Jewish settlers on a Palestinian village near the city of Nablus.

All checkpoints and crossings into the territory have been closed since the start of the war.

