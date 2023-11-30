Half of Americans approve of Israel’s actions in Gaza

(NewsNation) — Half of Americans approve of Israel’s actions in the war against Hamas, though views vary significantly by political identification and age.

New polling from Gallup shows that while most Americans approve of the Israel-Hamas war, views of the war are influenced mainly by party identification, age and race, with education level making little difference in how people see the conflict. As for who is paying attention to the war, 72% of Americans said they are following news about the war in Gaza.

Among Republicans, 71% approve of the war while 63% of Democrats disapprove. Sixty-three percent of adults age 55 and older support the war as do 61% of white adults. Among adults under 35, 67% disapprove of the war as do 64% of people of color.

The poll also asked about U.S. aid being sent to both Palestine and Israel, with 42% saying the U.S. is providing the right amount of military aid to Israel and 31% saying it is too much. For Palestine, 34% said the U.S. is offering the right amount of humanitarian aid with 40% saying it is not doing enough.

The demographics of those views align with how the conflict is viewed overall. Republicans, White adults and those without a college degree were more likely to support more aid to Israel while Democrats, young adults, people of color and women were more likely to say the U.S. needs to send more aid to Palestine.

When it comes to how President Joe Biden is handling the war, his approval level comes in at 32%, lower than his 37% job approval rating. Those opposed to Israel’s actions in Gaza are driving the drop in approval.