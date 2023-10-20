Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Hurricane Norma heads for Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts, and Tammy becomes hurricane in the Atlantic
Top Stories
When will it feel like winter? NOAA updates holiday forecast
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane Norma weakens slightly on a path toward Los Cabos in Mexico
System has 70% chance of becoming tropical depression, NHC says
WGN-TV legend Tom Skilling to retire
Video Icon
Video
Climate crisis costs $143 billion annually: Study
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Podcasts
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Why is Hamas releasing some of the hostages but not all?
Aaron David Miller is a former Mideast peace negotiator
The vast majority of Hamas' hostages are not Americans
Miller: Release probably combination of pressure, propaganda
Tom Palmer
Updated:
Oct 20, 2023 / 10:08 PM CDT
Close
Thank you for signing up!
Subscribe to more newsletters
here
.
Subscribe Now
On Balance: Vittert's War Notes
Submit
Trending on NewsNation
We’re ‘even closer:’ Mom on adopting husband’s late ex-wife’s baby
Video Icon
Video
San Rafael Home Depot employee allegedly embezzled $1.2m
Challenges contributing to nursing shortage in US persist
Video Icon
Video
Why did court seal Bryan Kohberger’s medical records?
Video Icon
Video
Van der Sloot’s graphic confession of Natalee Holloway’s killing
Video Icon
Video
Man allegedly got $50 to smuggle half-ton of cocaine