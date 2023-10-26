Hamas hostage relatives plead case on Capitol Hill

(NewsNation) — On the morning of Oct. 7, Yehuda Beinin, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen living in northern Israel, heard there was something going on in the southern part of the country where his daughter, Liat, and her husband lived.

So, he called her around 6:25 am.

“Her response was very terse. She said it was crazy here” at the kibbutz, or communal village, where the couple lived, he recalled. She didn’t go into more details.

It turns out 150 armed commandos had entered the area, and he said they went house to house, killing people in their beds and burning down structures.

Beinin hasn’t seen a picture of his daughter, also a dual citizen, or her husband, Aviv, since that morning and has no concrete information about where they are. They are presumed to be among the estimated 220 hostages being held in Gaza.

On Thursday, Beinin, along with families of four other hostages, went to Capitol Hill to meet with key senators and members of the House, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md. They wanted to press the case of the hostages with these Congress members, hoping they could do something to help get their family members freed.

“I feel that it is upon us to make sure there is continued pressure on members of Congress and the Senate to keep this topic front and center and to try to come to a resolution as quickly as possible,” Beinin told reporters.

Beinin and his family have been able to previously highlight the case of Liat and Aviv to U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken when he traveled to Israel after the war began.

“I have my daughter and son-in-law designated as probably abducted in Gaza. We don’t have definite appraisal at this point. Together, for some reason, I don’t know how I am able to explain it. I am able to compartmentalize it. This is the situation here,” he explained.

“But there is a wider regional and global situation with ramifications for very significant geopolitical issues. Now is the time, or as the president explained, this attack on Israel, which is actually an attack on the U.S., is an inflection point in history. And the idea is to seize the moment” to deal with Hamas, he added.

Beinin hopes the experience the U.S. has gained over the years negotiating for the release of other hostages might be utilized in this case.

During an interview with NewsNation’s Blake Burman in between meetings, Beinin agreed action needs to be taken against Hamas. “It can’t go without a response,” he said.

However, he also expressed some worry that more conservative members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet might be too reckless in trying to attack Hamas and risk the lives of the hostages.

“My feeling is they have no compunction for people dying to sanctify the name of the Lord. To be frank, this is the last thing I need in the world right now, starting to die in that manner because some politician is blinded by some fanatical religious messianic outlook,” he said. “I am talking about Jews here. Never mind Hamas, we know where they are.”

Other hostage family members who came to Washington include the aunt of soldier Itay Chen, also a dual citizen.

The family members Friday will be attending several community events Friday in Washington to keep the hostages in the spotlight. Among the events are an empty Sabbath table community gathering at the Lincoln Memorial and a Sabbath service at a synagogue.