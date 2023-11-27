Graphic: Hamas’ alleged public execution raises concerns over selective coverage

Warning: Some may find the details in this story and the video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

(NewsNation) — Graphic images of Hamas allegedly hanging the bodies of two men accused of collaborating with Israel in the West Bank have emerged.

The display stands in stark contrast to the recent celebration of the release of Palestinian prisoners in a deal between Israel and Hamas.

“On Balance” host Leland Vittert highlighted the lack of media coverage of Hamas’ actions, emphasizing the need for attention to the treatment of Palestinians by their leaders.

The photographs depict the bodies of two men hanging from an electricity pole in the West Bank, their accused crime being collaboration with Israel.

Who was behind the execution is still unclear.

The Times of Israel reported: The local terror group — affiliated with the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed offshoot of the secular nationalist Fatah party — posted a cryptic statement just after the two men were reported killed.

While Reuters reported: A statement from the Tulkarm Brigades, a group based in the West Bank city of Tulkarm that is associated with the Fatah faction, said there was “no immunity for any informant or traitor.”

“If Palestinian lives are so sacred, why are we not seeing outrage about the murder and hanging of two Palestinians?” Vittert said.

Contrary to the extensive coverage of the release celebration, Vittert argues mainstream media outlets such as CNN and MSNBC have not featured these grim images, prompting concerns about selective reporting.

Frank Sesno, the director of strategic initiatives at the School of Media & Public Affairs at George Washington University, expressed the need for outrage and detailed reporting on such incidents.

He called for context, questioning the legal process behind the accusations and emphasizing the importance of broadening the scope of news coverage.

“The media need to do a much better job in real-time of reporting multiple things from multiple places,” Sesno said.

Vittert, drawing on his experience in the Middle East, expressed frustration over what he sees as a continued double standard regarding Israel. He highlighted incidents like the celebration of Hamas militants’ return and crimes against Jews on college campuses, which he believes receive insufficient coverage compared to other events.

Sesno acknowledged flaws in media coverage but refrained from labeling the war coverage as a sweeping double standard. He argued that the media tends to focus on immediate events, losing sight of the broader context, and emphasized the need for comprehensive reporting.

“What’s happening in the moment is what’s going to get their attention. That’s the problem. That’s where we lose context,” he said.

Sesno stressed the importance of avoiding narrow, hyperfocused reporting, urging a more nuanced and comprehensive approach to enhance public understanding.