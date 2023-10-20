Hamas released hostages to ‘shift the narrative’: William Cohen

(NewsNation) — Hamas was the first to announce it had released two American hostages abducted during the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

They released Judith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Illinois.

A Hamas spokesperson said the two were released because of “humanitarian reasons” in an agreement with the Qatari government.

Former Defense Secretary William Cohen joined “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” to discuss Hamas’ true motives for the release, saying, “This is what Hamas depends upon: Power and terror.”

“They don’t have to generate goodwill, they have to generate fear,” Cohen said. “In this particular case, they are saying, ‘Here are a couple we are going to release, but we got 200 more.'”

Experts say it’s a prime example of Hamas attempting to control the narrative and using the move for propaganda.

In this particular case, Cohen said, they “kind of shift the narrative. So we’re focused on this great thing that just happened.”

There are still ten additional Americans who remain unaccounted for in the conflict, some of them held hostage as well, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“I think Hamas needs all of the goodwill it can possibly generate,” Cohen said. “They have very little to count on because they are known and dedicated to terrorism and are terrorists.”

Cohen said Hamas is sending a message that more hostages might will be released.

“I think that’s the message, he said, “We’ve got more coming. And you have to be careful that you don’t come in with guns blazing.”