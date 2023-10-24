Israel intercepts flurry of Hamas rockets over Tel Aviv: Video

TEL AVIV, Israel (NewsNation) — Israel’s Iron Dome intercepted a flurry of Hamas rockets over Tel Aviv Tuesday.

Reporting live from Tel Aviv, NewsNation correspondent Robert Sherman confirmed the latest attack, saying it was the largest rocket barrage in central Israel since Oct. 7.

Sherman captured the intercepted rockets on video, as well as the sounds of the rocket explosions in the distance.

In addition to Tel Aviv, other affected areas include Ashdod, Herzliya, Rishon LeZion, Ramat Gan, Holon and many more, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The missile strikes serve as a constant reminder that the situation between Israel and Hamas is far from settled.

However, in recent days, Hamas has released four hostages. The release of hostages is big in itself because there was a feeling that it would be a lost cause to get any hostages back from Hamas initially.

However, the Israel Defense Forces said there are still over 200 hostages they have not gotten back. Plus, there are still many communities in Israel with gaping holes in them from Hamas attacks.

Among the more than 200 hostages are children who are just a few months old, young women and men, the elderly and Holocaust survivors. Efforts to secure their release include diplomatic efforts from Israel, the U.S. and Qatar, which has open lines of communication with Hamas through the terrorist group’s political office in Doha.

Kirby, at the White House on Monday, said the U.S. does not take anything Hamas says at face value and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

Israel has also intensified its strikes on Gaza, and experts warn negotiations are likely to be the only way to obtain the remaining hostages.