Hamas threatens to kill Israeli hostages over civilian bombing deaths

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea, killing dozens and stunning the country. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

(NewsNation) — Hamas has threatened to execute Israeli hostages if Israel continues to bomb the Gaza Strip without giving warning to Palestinian civilians, Associated Press reporter Jon Gambrell said.

“Hamas says that if Israel continues to bomb the Gaza Strip without giving warning for Palestinian civilians there, that they will begin executing – that’s their term – executing hostages from Israel that they seized when they came across the border,” Gambrell said.

The threat to kill Israeli hostages further complicates Israel’s response to the unprecedented attacks carried out Saturday.

As of Monday afternoon, the death toll surpassed 1,100 people on both sides. Thousands more are injured.

Meanwhile, violence and fighting in southern Israel is ongoing.

“There’s a palpable feeling that things have changed — that this is different than any other conflict that they’ve faced so far with Hamas,” Gambell said.