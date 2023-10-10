‘Hamas treating us like animals’: Israel resident

  • Israeli citizens plead with the world for help as Hamas continues attacks
  • Resident: "Where's the human rights now?"
  • Katz sought shelter midway through the interview amid rocket sirens

War in Israel

