What is Hamas and who leads it?

GAZA CITY, GAZA – MAY 15: Hamas leader Ismail Haniya to protesters at the border fence with Israel on May 15, 2018 in Gaza City, Gaza. Israeli soldiers killed over 50 Palestinians and wounded over a thousand as demonstrations on the Gaza-Israel border coincided with the controversial opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem yesterday. This marks the deadliest day of violence in Gaza since 2014. Gaza’s Hamas rulers have vowed that the marches will continue until the decade-old Israeli blockade of the territory is lifted. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — While the war between Israel and Hamas is taking place on the ground between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the political leadership of the Palestinian militant group and political faction is elsewhere in Qatar.

That’s where Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, resides.

Like much of the current leadership of the Palestinian factions, Haniyeh was born as a refugee in the Gaza Strip in 1962, the son of parents who fled what is now Ashkelon, in Israel, during the 1948 war.

Over the decades, he rose from a student activist to a key political functionary in Hamas, eventually rising to the head of its political leadership.

Haniyeh has never served as the international representative of the Palestinians to the world. That role has long been filled by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which is largely controlled by the Palestinian political party Fatah.

That organization, once led by Yasser Arafat, has for years been the main representative to the United Nations and other diplomatic organizations. The PLO, now run by Mahmoud Abbas, presides over the Palestinian territories in the West Bank while Hamas rules Gaza.

But Hamas, founded in 1987, has long vied for power with the PLO for control of the Palestinian cause and narrative. Unlike the PLO, which gave up the used of armed resistance against Israel following a diplomatic process initiated by the United States, Hamas has never renounced violence and has served as the most organized military threat to Israel in recent years.

While both Hamas and the PLO advocate for a Palestinian state along 1967 borders, which is the global consensus, their differing approaches to the conflict with Israel have left the two halves of Palestinian territories in vastly different circumstances.

Hamas’s continued support for violence against Israelis have isolated it diplomatically from most of the world. While Israel maintains no settlements — outposts of residences that are outside of its legally recognized borders — in Gaza since its disengagement in 2005, it has imposed a blockade of the region for the past 16 years, which has prevented it from developing its economy.

The Palestinians in the West Bank, meanwhile, live amidst 700,000 Israeli settlers, who are defended by a robust Israeli military presence and network of checkpoints and roadways that have made it impossible to create a Palestinian nation.

The Israeli calculus about Hamas has long been conflicted. The country, along with the United States and much of the world, views Hamas as a terrorist organization that cannot be negotiated with. But Israel also initially viewed Hamas as a strategic asset to divide the Palestinian movement and weaken the PLO.

With far superior surveillance technology and firepower, Israel was able to contain Hamas and experience few casualties from their violence for the past 16 years. This also freed them to use their military to secure settlement expansion in the West Bank, something that has been a particular priority for the right-wing government Benjamin Netanyahu has been leading.

But after the tragedy in South Israel, thinking among Israeli policy planners may be changing, and the country may finally choose to try to extinguish Hamas rather than manage it.