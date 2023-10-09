How to help victims of the war in Israel

Israeli police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

(NewsNation) — As the war in Israel continues with a siege on Gaza, hundreds of civilians in both Israel and Palestine have already been impacted. Here are some ways you can help those affected by the war.

United Nations

The UN continues to work to bring peace to the region. Donate here.

International Red Cross

The organization provides humanitarian aid for those affected by disaster or violence. Donate here.

Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders provides medical supplies to regions in need as well as sending health care professionals to provide care to anyone who needs it, regardless of what side of a conflict they are on. Donate here.

Save the Children

Save the Children works to provide education to children who are unable to attend school due to conflict and violence as well as offering support for children’s mental and emotional health. Donate here.

Alliance for Peace in the Middle East

The group works to promote peace between Israel and Palestine, using person-to-person programs to foster understanding and reduce fear and violence. Donate here.