Hostage deal was delayed due to Hamas inconsistency: Ex IDF captain

(NewsNation) — Israelis have been waiting for the first group of hostages to be released from Hamas captivity, but a delay in the agreement pushed the start of the cease-fire until Friday.

Former Israeli Defense Forces Capt. Omer Levi blamed the delay of the cease-fire and hostage agreement on Hamas, explaining the group was not able to guarantee mothers and children would be released together like previously agreed upon.

Instead, Hamas said it would release 13 women and children in the first round of the exchange.

“Hamas insisted that it cannot guarantee that mothers and children will be released together,” Levi said. “Hamas is saying we will give you women and children, but not necessarily we will give you a mother with her two kids, the mother might be released and the kids will stay captive, or the opposite.”

The Israeli government said this was unacceptable, saying no families should be separated.

The hostages will be transferred to the Red Crescent and will be taken to the Kerem Shalom passage where IDF soldiers will receive them and take them to local hospitals.

Israeli troops have been prepped in advance on what to say and not to say to the hostages. Plus, each soldier has been brought up to speed on their specific hostage so that they can communicate with them on a personal level about who is waiting for them and other topics, Levi said.