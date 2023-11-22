‘Smiling with tears in our eyes’: Jerusalem deputy major on hostage deal

(NewsNation) — The first group of Hamas hostages — about 50 Israelis — is expected to be released Thursday, according to Egyptian officials. The news comes a day after Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day cease-fire and hostage exchange.

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum said while Israelis are happy for the children and mothers who are going to be released on Thursday, it’s still only 50 out of about 240 hostages being released.

She explained that it is difficult for the families whose children, parents and grandparents won’t be released.

“Israel has had a very difficult choice to make. It’s almost a ‘Sophie’s Choice.’ We get as much back as we can right now,” Hassan-Nahoum said.

However, she’s hopeful that these negotiations will continue between Israel and Hamas forces.

“We’re smiling with tears in our eyes,” she said.

The problem is that no one really knows what’s happening with the hostages, Hassan-Nahoum said. There hasn’t been any proof of life and the Red Cross hasn’t physically seen any of them. Hassan-Nahoum said there are even some rumors that Hamas doesn’t even know where some of the hostages are, explaining that there are rumors some are with the Islamic Jihad or other criminal groups.

“I think there’s chaos over there,” she said.

There’s even a question of who the hostages are, Hassan-Nahoum said, explaining that Hamas hasn’t given a list of names or anything to account for those it claims to be holding.

However, Hassan-Nahoum hopes that the cease-fire does extend into additional days with the hope that 10 more hostages are in fact released for every day the pause continues.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously said multiple times that he would reject a cease-fire deal without all of the hostages released at one time. But now, a new hostage deal was reached.

Hassan-Nahoum believes Netanyahu agreed to the new deal due to international pressure and the moral obligation to ensure the safety of innocent lives.

“I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes,” she said.

Egyptian officials said the first group of Israeli hostages will reportedly be released to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross at about 5 p.m. local time on Thursday.

The cease-fire will allegedly begin at 10 a.m. local time Thursday, the report said. Mothers and children who are being released won’t be separated from each other, officials said.

It’s something people worldwide have been waiting and protesting for, and now, it’s finally happening.