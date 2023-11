Israel receives list of hostages for Sunday, may include American

(NewsNation) — Hamas is expected to release a third group of hostages on Sunday after delays on Saturday’s hostages-for-prisoners swap threatened the fragile cease-fire in Gaza.

Israel has received a list of the hostages set to be released on Sunday, which is reported to include an American citizen. So far, no Americans have been freed during the exchange.

Hamas has released 41 hostages so far, including 26 Israeli citizens and 15 foreign nationals. Israel has released 78 Palestinian women and children who were being held in prison or administrative detention in Israel.

The Saturday exchange was delayed after Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement, which has brought the first significant pause in seven weeks of war marked by the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades, vast destruction and displacement across the Gaza Strip, and a hostage crisis that has shaken Israel.

The hostages who have been released are reported to have been in good condition when evaluated by medical staff, with the major physical concern being malnutrition as well as the psychological impact of being held in captivity.

Hostages Released Friday, Nov. 24

Israeli Hostages Thai Hostages Filipino Hostages 1. Yafa Adar, 85

2. Margalit Moses, 77

3. Hana Katzir, 76

4. Adina Moshe, 72

5. Daniel Aloni, 45

6. Emilia Aloni, 5

7. Doron Katz Asher, 34

8. Raz Asher, 4

9. Aviv Asher, 2

10. Channa Peri, 79

11. Ruth Munder, 78

12. Karen Munder, 54

13. Ohad Munder, 9 1. Nattawaree Munkan

2. Santi Boonprom

3. Boonthom Pankhong

4. Mongkol Phachuabboon

5. Vetoon Phoome

6. Vichai Kalapat

7. Bancha Kongmanee

8. Buddhee Saengboon

9. Uthai Toonsri

10. Uthai Saengnuan 1. Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco

Hostages Released Saturday, Nov. 25

Israeli Hostages Thai Hostages 1. Emily Hand, 9

2. Hila Rotem, 13

3. Maya Regev, 21

4. Noam Or, 17

5. Alma Or, 13

6. Shiri Weiss, 53

7. Noga Weiss, 18

8. Sharon Avigdori, 52

9. Noam Avigdori, 12

10. Shoshan Haran, 67

11. Adi Shoham, 38

12. Yahel Shoham, 3

13. Naveh Shoham, 8 1. Natthaphon Onkaew

2. Khomkrit Chombua

3. Anucha Angkaew

4. Manee Jirachat

NewsNation’s Damita Menezes and Tanya Noury and The Associated Press contributed to this report.