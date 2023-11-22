Hostage families try to hold on to optimism ahead of exchange

(NewsNation) — News of a hostage exchange deal and a limited cease-fire between Israel and Hamas has left family members of hostages hoping for news that their loved ones will be released soon.

Moran Alony has six family members being held hostage by Hamas. He told NewsNation that families have yet to get any news on which hostages will be released first. Hamas is expected to release lists of names in advance of each exchange.

“We’re just waiting. It’s nerve-wracking but we hope that we’ll see that soon,” Alony said.

Alony said it’s been difficult to remain optimistic for fear of being disappointed.

“I am very careful of being optimistic because if I’m sure that they are returning and they are not, I don’t know how I’ll deal with that,” Alony said.

He noted that even if his sisters and their children are among those released, his brother-in-law would still be held. The hostage deal only provides for the release of women and children being held by Hamas.

The hostage exchange is expected to begin on Thursday. In exchange for hostages, Israel will release Palestinian prisoners being held in Israel, also starting with women and children. The deal also includes a temporary cease-fire and the delivery of fuel and other humanitarian aid to Gaza.