Hostage negotiator: Hamas hostage takers needed to show ‘proof of life’

(NewsNation) — A hostage negotiations expert said the Hamas’ decision to show video of their hostages still alive was a necessary step in moving negotiations forward.

“This may be one of those instances where releasing one video might satisfy the thoughts or the questions that a lot of people have, especially the Israelis,” J. Paul Nadeau said.

The hostages range from babies to the elderly. Most are civilians. Israel says at least 199 people taken during the Hamas attack are being held captive in Gaza.

Some of their families received frantic phone calls or texts during the attack. Others heard nothing and later saw video evidence that their loved ones were taken.

In order to get the hostages released it may require the West to violate one of its own rules: Not negotiating with terrorists.

“In any negotiation, it requires that the two sides negotiate; that they speak to each other, and that they do so with the intention to resolve it,” said Nadeau. “There’s going to have to be some give and there’s going to have to be some take on whichever side.”

With troops massed along the border, Israel has been expected to launch a ground invasion into Gaza, though military officials say no decision has been made.