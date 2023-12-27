Houthi attacks against US troops escalate in Red Sea

(NewsNation) — Tensions are escalating in the Middle East as U.S. troops in the region face drone and missile attacks almost every day.

The U.S. is also blocking a barrage of attacks by the Houthis, shooting down 12 drones, three ballistic missiles and a land attack cruise missile, all fired within a 10-hour window in the southern Red Sea Tuesday.

U.S. Central Command says there were no reported injuries and no damage to ships.

This comes within 24 hours of President Joe Biden’s retaliatory airstrikes after three service members were injured in Christmas Day attacks. Those service members are now in stable condition.

Biden is spending the New Year’s holiday in the U.S. Virgin Islands as the Pentagon remains on heightened alert over the new attacks.

The escalating attacks have prompted a multinational effort to deter and counter incoming attacks. The U.S. has seen over 100 attacks on commercial shipping vessels and other international vessels in the Red Sea over the past month.

Growing tensions have had a massive impact on commercial shipping, forcing dozens of companies to pause or re-route traffic to take the much longer route around Africa in order to avoid the Middle East. This is not only time-consuming but also more expensive.

On Tuesday, oil prices closed at a three-week high due to the disruptions in shipping.

Now, Houthi forces in Yemen are saying the latest launches were in continued support and solidarity with the Palestinian people as Israel continues its war against Hamas.

The White House denies that U.S. support of Israel has added tension in the region, saying it is Hamas that has put the Middle East into the heightened level of tension it is at. White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby tells NewsNation the president will continue supporting and defending Israel.