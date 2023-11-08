IDF releases audio of Hamas confessing to using ambulances

(NewsNation) — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released video evidence of Hamas fighters admitting to using ambulances and hospitals as cover.

The video showcases an interrogation in which a Hamas operative suggests they have access to ambulances and can move freely using them.

In the video, a Gazan asks, “Should I send an ambulance?” and a Hamas fighter responds, “No, man, I have ambulances. I can go out with whatever ambulance I want,” implying that Hamas has access to these ambulances.

The IDF has alleged Hamas uses ambulances to shield its fighters from airstrikes.

The Gazan Health Ministry has refuted these claims, insisting a targeted ambulance was transporting patients out of the conflict zone. However, it has not provided concrete evidence to support its denial.

Israeli authorities arrested the Hamas fighters shown in the video along the border with Gaza, close to the area affected by the October 7 attack.

This comes as the U.S. military conducted an airstrike on a weapons storage facility in Syria that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard was reportedly using.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed this operation involving two F-15 fighter jets, describing it as a self-defense strike. The U.S. military stated that this action was a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in both Iraq and Syria.

“The United States is fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities. We urge against any escalation. U.S. personnel will continue to conduct counter-ISIS missions in Iraq and Syria,” the statement said.

A U.S. official also confirmed that a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone had been shot down off the coast of Yemen by Houthi forces. These drones are typically used for intelligence gathering.

The Houthi militia, as part of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” alongside groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, claimed responsibility for the drone’s downing. It released a video purporting to show the drone being shot down.

These events take place against the backdrop of increased hostilities in the region, particularly in Gaza. The Houthis have carried out multiple attacks against Israelis, linking them to the ongoing conflict.

It remains uncertain whether the U.S. will respond to the downing of its drone as officials are still investigating the matter.