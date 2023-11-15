IDF dogs trained in search and rescue, bomb detection

  • IDF dogs ‘key to saving lives,’ says K9 specialist
  • They ‘are a force to be reckoned with, they are a force of nature’
  • The dogs are trained in locating bombs, explosives and suspects

Updated:
Israel at War

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation