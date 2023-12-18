IDF snipers accused of killing two women at Gaza church

Palestinians look at houses destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

(NewsNation) — The Pope condemned the death of two women at the only Catholic church in Gaza as the Israeli Defense Force has denied accusations that the women were killed by snipers.

Mother and daughter Nahida Khalil Anton and Samar Kamal Anton were killed while walking to the convent at the Church of the Holy Family. One of the women was reportedly shot while carrying the other to safety.

Those who attempted to reach the women were also shot at, according to those who were present. They were eventually able to retrieve the bodies and bury them.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said the two Christian women were killed without warning. A previous attack from Israeli tanks caused a fire at the compound, disabling the electricity and leaving disabled people without access to respirators.

Others are reported to be sheltering at the church, which is also home to 54 disabled people being cared for by the convent.

Pope Francis condemned the attack, referring to it as “terrorism.” It isn’t the first time he has used the term in reference to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The IDF refuted claims it was targeting the church and said troops fighting Hamas had “operated against a threat they identified in the area of the church.” The IDF said the incident is under review.

Israel has come under increasing pressure from allies to recalibrate operations in Gaza and do more to reduce civilian casualties after incidents that included three Israeli hostages being killed in a friendly fire incident.