Illinois mother and daughter believed to be taken hostage

(NewsNation) — Among the Americans missing in the Israel-Hamas war are Judith and Natalie Ranaan, a mother and daughter visiting family near Gaza when the attacks began.

According to their family, the last communication they had with the women was Friday, just before the onset of the attacks. Their rabbi, Meir Hecht, joined “NewsNation Now” from Chabad of Evanston, where the women attend services.

Judith and Natalie Ranaan had been eagerly planning a trip to Israel for the high holiday season. Hecht said that they were excited about spending the holidays in a place with family and friends in Israel.

“She was talking about this trip for weeks and weeks, telling everyone that she was really excited,” said Hecht.

It is not confirmed if they have been taken hostage. The White House has said more than 20 Americans are unaccounted for, and it’s uncertain how many of those missing are hostages. The two women were near the Gaza Strip, specifically in the Nahal Oz kibbutz, close to Gaza, during the holiday of Sukkot, which just ended.

According to Hecht, they were in the region when the terrorists from Gaza launched door-to-door attacks on civilians in the kibbutz. Since then, Hecht said no contact has been made with Judith and Natalie Ranaan.

Hecht said that Judith Ranaan was a dedicated member of their synagogue. She was known for her kindness, generosity and unwavering support of the community. Judith Ranaan was deeply involved in their programs and often visited families, bringing gifts and spending time with their children.

“She is a really kind, giving, sharing, generous woman who just wants to help and be there for others,” Hecht said.