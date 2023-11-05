Senators to introduce resolution to strike Iran if Hezbollah attacks Israel

(NewsNation) — Senators Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., plan to introduce a resolution on Monday that will recommend the U.S. launch military strikes on Iran if Hezbollah, Iran’s largest proxy, opens up a second front in the war with Israel.

The senators appeared on CNN’s State of the Union to explain what is included in the non-binding resolution.

“It basically says if the war expands, if Hezbollah opens up a second front in the north against Israel in a substantial way, to overwhelm the Iron Dome, then we should hit the Islamic Republic of Iran. There is no Hamas without the Ayatollah’s support. There’s no Hezbollah without the Ayatollah’s support,” Graham said.

“It’s aggressive, but it’s absolutely necessary,” Blumenthal said.

As tensions rise along Israel’s northern border with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the senators stressed the importance for action. This resolution coincides with increased hostilities as Iran’s proxy forces in Syria and Iraq intensify their attacks on U.S. troops stationed in these regions.

“The resolution puts Iran on notice that all this military force in the region will be coming after you if you expand this war by activating Hezbollah or killing an American through your proxies in Syria and Iraq,” Graham said. “They need to hear that.”

Sources told NewsNation’s Joe Khalil Democrats who are calling for a temporary cease-fire in Gaza may put their names on the resolution.

Hezbollah’s leader, Hasan Nasrallah, issued a threat of increased tensions with Israel on Friday during his first public address since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday to bolster sanctions on Iranian oil in a strong bipartisan vote. The same bill has been introduced with bipartisan support in the Senate, but it’s not clear whether or when the upper chamber will take it up.

The U.S. recently deployed 300 additional troops to the Middle East totaling over 900. The move comes as U.S. troops in the Middle East have faced attacks from Iranian-backed proxy groups in the region. At least 27 attacks on U.S. troops have been reported, with 16 occurring in Iraq and 11 in Syria.

The U.S. State Department issued a travel warning for Lebanon in response to the threats posed by Hezbollah, urging American citizens in the region to depart as soon as possible due to an unpredictable security situation.

This development coincides with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, including his visit to the West Bank, where he met with the Palestinian President and reaffirmed the Biden administration’s commitment to providing essential aid to Gaza.

The Pentagon is ramping up preparations in the Middle East, saying they expect to see an escalation of attacks against U.S. troops as additional adversaries move into the region.

The Department of Defense said it is prepared to hold Iran and Iran-backed groups responsible for the recent uptick in drone and rocket attacks on American troops in the Middle East.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at the United Nations Security Council, said Iran has supported Hamas, Hezbollah and other groups attacking Israel, though the U.S. does not seek conflict with the country.

The Associated Press and NewsNation’s The Hill contributed to this report.