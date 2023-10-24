‘Iran will think twice’ about striking US, Israel: Ex-ambassador

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden has warned Iran not to get involved in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and the United States has positioned more military assets in the Mediterranean Sea.

James Jeffrey, former U.S. ambassador to Iraq and Turkey, says while it’s hard to calculate what’s enough to deter Iran, he called Biden’s military response “impressive.”

“Iran will think twice” about striking in the region, Jeffrey said Tuesday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed the warning to Iran on Tuesday at the United Nations, cautioning it against any potential attacks on Americans.

“Let me say this before this council, and let me say what we’ve consistently said to Iranian officials through other channels: The United States does not seek conflict with Iran. We do not want this war to widen. But if Iran or its proxies attack U.S. personnel anywhere, make no mistake, we will defend our people. We will defend our security swiftly and decisively,” Blinken said Tuesday at a meeting of the U.N.’s National Security Council.

As the United States attempts to deter Iran, the Israeli military continues to prepare for a ground invasion into Gaza that has been delayed.

“There’s a real reason to hold off. There may be a chance of getting some of the (hostages) back through negotiations,” Jeffrey said. “Secondly, we’re still rushing reinforcements into the entire region. The threat is that when Israel goes in, Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and maybe Iran and other Iranian surrogates will start attacking Israel or even us.”

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer and Damita Menezes contributed to this report.