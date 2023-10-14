Israel at War: Chris Cuomo special episode live in Israel

NewsNation) — NewsNation host Chris Cuomo was on the ground in Israel on Friday, speaking to families of loved ones who are trying to escape Gaza ahead of a possible ground invasion by Israel.

In a special edition of “CUOMO,” the anchor spoke to nieces of a pediatric humanitarian aid worker who is stuck in Gaza. Ramona Okumura was there as part of a mission to deliver prosthetic limbs to those who have been injured by violence.

Also stuck in Gaza is Hesham Kaoud, who left his home in Texas two weeks ago to travel to Gaza with his brother and nephew. Kaoud’s wife Haifa says she is praying for the safe return of her husband: “I don’t want to lose him. I want him back.”

Cuomo also spoke to Ben, a reservist in the Israel Defense Forces who was called up and witnessed the aftermath of a Hamas assault on a kibbutz. He says documents found on militants’ bodies had clear instructions: “Hunt and kill everything that moves.”

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, joined “CUOMO” to discuss the hostage situation and Gaza evacuation order. He says no hostages have been located yet, but intelligence gathering is underway to put together pieces of a puzzle that will hopefully lead to their location and rescue.

