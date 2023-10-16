Israel at War: How long is IDF prepared to fight?

(NewsNation) — More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of a looming Israeli ground invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly incursion.

Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.

Israel Defense Forces spokeswoman Lt. Masha Michelson told NewsNation that a ground operation “is on the table,” and troops are training around the southern area of Israel.

“All options have been presented to the political echelon, there are a lot of factors that are going into this plan, and a ground operation is one of the options on the table,” she said.

Additionally, Michelson said the military is “absolutely prepared” and isn’t lacking equipment; however, personally, she thinks, “The people of the country are the IDF.”

“They’re putting their differences aside. They’re enlisting into reserve service. They’re training at lightspeed. The people are the army. The army is the people. It has been this way since 1948 when David Ben-Gurion founded the IDF,” Michelson said. “We have seen such calls from around the world to support the IDF that I’m sure it will be handled in lightning speed.”

Israeli forces, supported by U.S. warships, positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished neighborhoods but failed to stop militant rocket fire into Israel.

Israel has drafted 400,000 reservists in response to a multi-front Hamas attack from Gaza and is “going on the offensive,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesperson, said last week.

“We’ve seen the most efficient and quick enrollment and enlistment of reservists to the IDF, probably in the country’s history. Over 300,000 people in less than 48 hours, not only to the southern front, but also to the north.”

The war that began on Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.