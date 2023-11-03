Israel expels Palestinian workers back to Gaza: reports

Israeli army soldiers stand at a position near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on November 3, 2023 amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Thousands of Gaza residents who had permits to work in Israel were reportedly expelled back into the Gaza Strip on Friday.

The transfer was the result of an Israeli cabinet decision made on Thursday.

Israeli human rights organizations had complained that the workers were being held involuntarily.

“The detainees were being held by Israel in at least two military facilities in the West Bank against their will, cut off from the world and without access to legal representation, deprived of their right to due process,” Israeli nonprofit Gisha said.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office confirmed the move in a post on X. “Israel is severing all contact with Gaza. There will be no more Palestinian workers from Gaza. Those workers from Gaza who were in Israel on the day of the outbreak of the war will be returned to Gaza,” their statement read.

“We don’t know if all the workers and other Gaza residents who were detained in Israeli detention facilities have been released to the Strip, but we assume this is at least the start of the implementation of the cabinet decision,” Gisha said.