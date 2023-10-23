What are China, Russia’s interests in Israel-Hamas war?

(NewsNation) — American voters are increasingly concerned about an escalation of the war in the Middle East as players like China and Russia step up their support for Palestinians and work to establish a two-state solution.

Intensified fighting in the Israel-Hamas war has drawn polarized criticism from major powers already at odds with one another as tension mounts. Meanwhile, Israel is preparing its ground offensive and anxieties of a widening war are growing after Israel struck targets in the occupied West Bank, Syria and Lebanon and traded fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, the Associated Press is reported.

About 85% of voters now are concerned the Israel-Hamas war will escalate into a wider war in the Middle East, a recent Quinnipiac University poll found.

As the longstanding tension between Israelis and Palestinians reaches a fever pitch, other major world leaders are staking their claim in the conflict and positioning themselves as global peacemakers.

Some of the most notable efforts to establish their role in the conflict or efforts to de-escalate it have come from China and Russia. Both countries have a history of supporting the Palestinian people and are using the moment to strengthen their political influence.

For Moscow and Beijing, support of Palestinians could be an opportunity to position themselves as “champions of the developing world,” Reuters explained. It also further sets them apart from the United States, which has stood firmly behind Israel.

China, calling for a ceasefire, has been critical of Israel so far, saying its actions have “gone beyond self-defense.” China also expressed “deep disappointment” with the U.S. for shooting down a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for a humanitarian pause in fighting, the Washington Post reported.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the conflict on the U.S., calling it a “vivid example of the failure of the United States policy in the Middle East.”

Russia is reported to be sending aid to Gaza as China sends its Middle East envoy to the region, Reuters reported. Russia has also purported it’s coordinating Middle East policy with China.

Both countries have been working on their relationships with Iran, too.

Earlier this year, China announced a deal to restore ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Russia has also offered up supplies of Iranian drones and support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Reuters reported.

Fighting was ongoing Monday, as the war entered its third week.

The U.S. has advised Israel that delaying its possible ground offensive in Gaza would allow more time for the U.S. to work with its regional partners to release more hostages, according to AP, citing a U.S. official familiar with the Biden administration’s thinking on the matter.

At least 5,087 Palestinians have been killed and tens of thousands more are wounded, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. More than 1,400 people in Israel, mostly civilians, have also been killed.