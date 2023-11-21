republican debate

Israel-Hamas hostage deal ‘great accomplishment’: Ex-ambassador

  • Israel, Hamas reach deal that will release about 50 hostages
  • Ex-Israeli ambassador hails deal but says more work to be done
  • More than 200 people are being held captive in Gaza

Updated:
Israel at War

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation