Here’s what we know about the freed hostages in the cease-fire deal

(NewsNation) — Hamas has released a total of 41 hostages as part of a four-day ceasefire deal after being abducted and held in Gaza for the past 50 days.

On Friday, Hamas freed 24 hostages, including 13 Israelis, 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino citizen, according to a spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hamas released a second group of hostages — 13 Israeli citizens and four foreign nationals — on Saturday night after an hours-long delay.

Hamas delayed the release after accusing Israel of not adhering to the agreed terms of the deal regarding the delivery of humanitarian relief to the besieged Gaza Strip and Palestinian prisoners.

Qatar later announced the “obstacles were overcome” through mediation and the hostage release would resume.

Celebrations were not one-sided, as 39 Palestinian prisoners returned home to a hero’s welcome in the West Bank on Friday, including 15 teenagers and 24 women.

The temporary truce between Israel and Hamas for a four-day ceasefire was the result of weeks of negotiations, brokered by Qatar and Egypt with the help of the U.S. Hamas is expected to release a total of 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, under the agreement.

Israel has said the truce can be extended by an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed but has vowed to quickly resume its offensive and complete its goals of returning all hostages and destroying Hamas’ military and governing capabilities.

Hostages released Friday, Nov. 24

Israeli hostages Thai hostages Filipino hostages 1. Yafa Adar, 85

2. Margalit Moses, 77

3. Hana Katzir, 76

4. Adina Moshe, 72

5. Daniel Aloni, 45

6. Emilia Aloni, 5

7. Doron Katz Asher, 34

8. Raz Asher, 4

9. Aviv Asher, 2

10. Channa Peri, 79

11. Ruth Munder, 78

12. Karen Munder, 54

13. Ohad Munder, 9 1. Nattawaree Munkan

2. Santi Boonprom

3. Boonthom Pankhong

4. Mongkol Phachuabboon

5. Vetoon Phoome

6. Vichai Kalapat

7. Bancha Kongmanee

8. Buddhee Saengboon

9. Uthai Toonsri

10. Uthai Saengnuan 1. Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco

Ohad Munder a nine-year-old Israeli who spent his birthday in captivity, was one of four children released. The joyous reunion unfolded after nearly 50 days without contact.

Gilat Livni, director of pediatrics at Schneider Children’s Medical Center, described the heartwarming scene, saying, “The hugs and the crying. It was very, very exciting for all of us.”

Livni added that the children were in relatively good health, opting to stay at the medical center for a few more days due to the supportive atmosphere.

In a touching moment captured on video, the boy’s mother and grandmother welcomed him back, while his grandfather remains in captivity.

Four-year-old Raz Asher, pictured in her father’s arms, returned to Israel Saturday night.

Margalit Mozes, another released Israeli hostage, was seen walking with an Israeli soldier shortly after arriving.

Former Palestinian prisoner Nurhan Awad, who was 17 in 2016 when she was sentenced to 13 1/2 years in jail for attempting to stab an Israeli soldier with a pair of scissors was also released.

Marah Bakir another Palestinian prisoner was warmly welcomed at her family house in East Jerusalem.

Among the Thai hostages was 33-year-old Vetoon Phoome, a farm worker whose family had feared he was dead.

Hostages released Saturday, Nov. 25

Israeli hostages 1. Emily Hand, 9

2. Hila Rotem, 13

3. Maya Regev, 21

4. Noam Or, 17

5. Alma Or, 13

6. Shiri Weiss, 53

7. Noga Weiss, 18

8. Sharon Avigdori, 52

9. Noam Avigdori, 12

10. Shoshan Haran, 67

11. Adi Shoham, 38

12. Yahel Shoham, 3

13. Naveh Shoham, 8

NewsNation’s Tanya Noury and The Associated Press contributed to this report.