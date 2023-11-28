Israeli soldiers injured in explosions amid Israel-Hamas truce

(NewsNation) — Israeli soldiers were “lightly injured” in Gaza when three explosive devices were detonated, Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement.

Three plumes of smoke were seen rising over the north end of the Gaza Strip Tuesday amid a two-day extended cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

The IDF spokesperson posted on X that three explosive devices were activated in two different cases near IDF forces in northern Gaza, contrary to the cease-fire agreements. However, the spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, did not blame Hamas or any specific group for the explosions. A statement just said “terrorists” detonated them.

Hagari did, however, say that in one of the cases, IDF soldiers were fired upon and several fighters were injured. IDF soldiers returned fire at the sources of gunfire.

“In both cases, the IDF forces stayed within the agreed cease-fire lines,” Hagari said.

Since the beginning of the cease-fire last week, a total of 69 hostages have been released by Hamas. Of those, 43 were Israeli citizens and 26 foreign nationals, mostly from Thailand. All of the hostages have been women and children, with the exception of one man with dual Russian-Israeli citizenship.

In exchange, Israel has released dozens of Palestinian women and children held in prison or administrative detention, with three prisoners released for each hostage.

It is uncertain if the activation of these explosive devices will alter the ceasefire agreement between the two parties ahead of the fifth hostage exchange expected later on Tuesday.