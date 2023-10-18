Israel-Hamas war sparks protests on college campuses across US

(NewsNation) — Escalating violence in the Israel-Hamas war is sparking widespread and varied protests on college campuses across the country.

The war has caused a rise in school leadership forming multifaith coalitions, organizing students and leading demonstrations.

A new NPR/Marist poll shows 65% of Americans think the U.S. government should publicly support Israel, 23% say the U.S. should say or do nothing, and 8% say the U.S. should criticize Israel.

Students on both sides of the conflict are holding peaceful rallies, with some taking a hard stance against Hamas and condemning the deadly attacks, while others criticize Israel.

“This is a classic IDF move to turn the narrative and win the PR game. Hamas does not have these kinds of rockets. It’s going to show that this is the IDF and solely the IDF,” said one student protester.

Meanwhile, some students tell NewsNation they feel a lot of pain with the division.

“It’s hard to put into words the feelings of anger and sadness. We, as a Jewish people, feel each other’s hurt and pain. We are one family. We are one people. I am really just praying for all of the innocent people that are caught in the sides of it,” said another student.