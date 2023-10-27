Israel-Hamas war: Retired general expects ‘prolonged’ campaign

(NewsNation) — As tensions rise in the Middle East, Israel is increasing ground raids in Gaza ahead of an expected full-scale invasion.

Retired Lt. Gen. Richard Newton expects it will be a “long, prolonged” campaign.

“I don’t anticipate this to be much of a, like a shock-and-awe type of attack over the next several days. This is going to be a long, prolonged campaign, and you’re gonna see more of this,” Newton said Friday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “You’re seeing the Israel Defense Forces preparing the battlefield for perhaps, you know, more invasions, larger scope of invasions.”

Israel knocked out internet and communications in the Gaza Strip in stepped-up bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from contact with each other and the outside world and creating a near-blackout of information, as the military said it was “expanding” ground operations in the territory.

The military’s announcement signaled it was moving closer to an all-out invasion of Gaza, where it has vowed to crush the ruling Hamas militant group after its bloody incursion in southern Israel three weeks ago.

Explosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall.

David Dezso, former U.S. Army Special Operations Green Beret, said operating at night can provide an advantage to the IDF.

“It helps level a little bit of the playing field when when (the enemy) is fortified,” Dezso said.

As Israel steps up it’s bombardment, hostages are still in Gaza, prompting calls for a cease-fire. More than 200 are believed to be being held captive, possibly in an extensive network of underground tunnels built by Hamas.

“I think these behaviors of warfare are projected. They did a complex attack on Israel and they know that they’re going to strike back,” Dezso said of Hamas’ tactics and strategy. “I think that’s escalating the diplomatic efforts to get to a resolution quickly, though.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.