republican debate

Israeli special ops vet concerned over rate of hostage releases

  • Hamas released another batch of hostages Wednesday
  • Former Israeli soldier believes Israel may need to ramp up military operations
  • Temporary cease-fire is set to expire

Updated:

Israel at War

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation